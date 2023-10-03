Valencia sporting director Miguel Angel Corona has sent a clear message to any potential transfer suitors for wonderkid Javi Guerra, insisting they want to keep hold of him despite interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reported to have taken a look at Guerra in recent times, according to the Daily Mail, with the 20-year-old midfielder clearly a top prospect with a big future in the game.

One imagines the likes of Man Utd and Newcastle would love the chance to get to work with a talent like Guerra, but it won’t be easy to negotiate with Valencia if Corona’s quotes to the Mail are anything to go by.

The piece states that Guerra has a release clause worth £86million, and that will surely be their asking price if they continue this strong stance of not looking to sell.

Discussing Guerra’s situation in the current transfer market, Valencia chief Corona said: “We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now.

“That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months.

“It is not in our plans to sell him to any club.”

Valencia will no doubt be pleased to see such a top talent coming up through their academy, though they insist his emergence hasn’t taken them by surprise.

“For us, the emergence of Javi Guerra has not been a surprise,” Corona added.

“We have been aware of what he is capable of for a long time, we have been helping him and demanding more from him every step of the way, from youth level to the elite.

“He has to continue working in this way. We have to be cautious when making assessments about his level or how far he will be able to go, as he is a young player and has a long way ahead of him, but only he, with his day-to-day work, will determine where his limit is.”