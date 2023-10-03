Leeds want £100m from Premier League club if they’re found guilty of breaching spending rules

When Leeds were relegated at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, it wasn’t really a surprise.

The all whites had long been candidates for the drop before the club, in its wisdom, saw fit to bring in ‘Big Sam’ Allardyce in a desperate last throw of the dice.

That was clearly destined to fail too, because the rot had really set in towards the end of Jesse Marsch’s reign, and perhaps the biggest mistake from the former administration was to replace him with Javi Gracia.

In any event, the all whites still feel incredibly hard done by, particularly as Everton were the club that stayed up at their expense.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds, Leicester City and Burnley all intend to sue the Toffees for £100m each if the Merseyside outfit are found guilty of breaching spending rules.

All three have, apparently, written a joint letter to 777Partners who are expecting to takeover the club.

That could well be in jeopardy if an independent Premier League tribunal find Everton guilty of any breaches when the case comes before them at the end of the month.

The three clubs believe that any penalties that would then be passed onto Everton, which would included docked points, should’ve been administered last season, in which case Leeds, for example, would’ve stayed in the English top-flight and enjoyed all the riches that come with it.

The outcome of the case is likely to be a watershed moment for the club and its supporters as they get set to move into a new stadium too.