Manchester City have been handed a positive injury boost with Bernardo Silva and John Stones returning to full-team training.

Pep Guardiola’s side line out against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night before making the trip to North London to take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Many fans expect the two sides to battle it out again this season for pole position with Sunday’s game being touted already as a pivotal game in the title race.

Manchester City have had their fair share of injuries so far this campaign but have received a boost with Stones and Silva returning to training.

The English defender hasn’t featured since the Community Shield while the Portuguese maestro has been missing since their opening Champions League game last month.

With Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with his own injury and Rodri suspended after a straight red card against Nottingham Forest, the news will be welcomed by City supporters.

Arsenal have also received an injury boost with Thomas Partey, returning to full training on Monday as fans will hoping that he also may feature on Sunday.