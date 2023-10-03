Jude Bellingham put on a magnificent performance during Real Madrid’s 3-2 Champions League win against Napoli on Tuesday night.

The English midfielder has taken to life in Madrid like a duck to water, scoring at will in both the domestic and European competitions.

The former Borussia Dortmund player snatched a 94th-minute winner against Union Berlin in Real Madrid’s opening Champions League game and has got on the score sheet again tonight.

Driving through the Napoli defence before finishing into the corner of the net, Bellingham now has 8 goals in just 9 games.

If that itself is not a great omen, then his record-equalling stat should have Los Blancos fans drooling.

The 20-year-old has emulated Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, becoming the first Real Madrid player to score in their first two Champions League games. The Portuguese great accomplished the feat after arriving from Manchester United in 2009.

To top off the night, Bellingham was awarded the MOTM award, making it 6 in his last 9 games.