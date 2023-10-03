“They certainly can” – Joe Cole makes big statement about Arsenal’s Champions League campaign

Former Chelsea star and pundit Joe Cole believes Arsenal can win their first Champions League this season following their impressive campaign last time around.

The Gunners fell just short of winning the Premier League and have made a positive start to their current campaign also. Mikel Arteta’s side sit in third position in the league table, one point off of leaders Manchester City, and will believe they can go a step further this season.

This season has also seen the North London club return to the Champions League and will face Lens in their second group stage tie of the competition on Tuesday night. The closest Arsenal have come to winning the competition was reaching the final in 2006, but Joe Cole thinks they can do it this season.

“They certainly can win the Champions League,” Joe Cole told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“Outside of Manchester City and maybe Bayern Munich, they’re in that group of teams that can do it, and Real Madrid, obviously.”

This would be a huge achievement for Arteta and should he go on to win Europe’s top prize, it would cement him as a club legend forever.