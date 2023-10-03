Video: Gabriel Jesus at it again in the Champions League with clinical strike to give Arsenal the lead

Arsenal have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with RC Lens thanks to a wonderful finish from Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian loves this competition and has now added to his tally after scoring on the opening gameweek as well.

The French club started the better of the two teams in front of a noisy home crowd but a mistake allowed Arsenal to go through on goal before Jesus produced a clinical finish to make it 1-0 to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Gabriel Jesus with a clinical finish for Arsenal! ? Fantastic from the Brazilian ? pic.twitter.com/oaZ7VrsOX6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023