Video: Rio Ferdinand blames all other EPL teams for Liverpool VAR fiasco

All of the talk surrounding the Premier League at the weekend was over the disallowed Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool against Tottenham, and former Man United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has only added more fuel to the fire.

Always outspoken, you often wonder if Ferdinand says stuff for effect or if he genuinely believes in what comes out of his mouth.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, he waded into the row by suggesting it was the fault of all the other Premier League clubs that this happened in the first place.

His rationale was that they had the chance to accept the technology used in the last World Cup, where human error doesn’t come into play, but they voted against it, a decision he called “wild.”