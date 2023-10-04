Two damning stats paint bleak picture for Manchester United after Galatasaray defeat

Manchester United are suffering an awful start to the season, with things going from bad to worse last night as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Galatasaray.

The Red Devils went 1-0 up and later 2-1 up against the Turkish giants, but absolutely collapsed late on as the visitors turned things around, all whilst even affording the luxury of missing a penalty.

As per the statisticians at Opta, this now marks Man Utd’s worst defensive performance at the start of a season since all the way back in 1966/67, with only newly-promoted relegation strugglers Sheffield United conceding more goals so far this term…

18 – Manchester United have conceded 18 goals in 10 matches in all competitions this season, their most after 10 games of a campaign since 1966-67 (20). Indeed, Sheffield United (19) are the only Premier League side who have conceded more than them this term. Fragile. pic.twitter.com/2ZeSOC4DXR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2023

On top of that, the result continued a dire recent record in home games in the Champions League, with United a long way off the force they were for so long in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

See below as MUFC have now lost seven of their last 14 home games in this competition, which is as many as they’d suffered in the 96 matches before that…

7/14 – Manchester United have lost seven of their last 14 UEFA Champions League matches at Old Trafford (W5 D2), as many defeats as they suffered across their previous 96 games there (W67 D22). Drop. pic.twitter.com/hP3tymjIlR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2023

