Two damning stats paint bleak picture for Manchester United after Galatasaray defeat

Manchester United are suffering an awful start to the season, with things going from bad to worse last night as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Galatasaray.

The Red Devils went 1-0 up and later 2-1 up against the Turkish giants, but absolutely collapsed late on as the visitors turned things around, all whilst even affording the luxury of missing a penalty.

As per the statisticians at Opta, this now marks Man Utd’s worst defensive performance at the start of a season since all the way back in 1966/67, with only newly-promoted relegation strugglers Sheffield United conceding more goals so far this term…

On top of that, the result continued a dire recent record in home games in the Champions League, with United a long way off the force they were for so long in the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

See below as MUFC have now lost seven of their last 14 home games in this competition, which is as many as they’d suffered in the 96 matches before that…

Ten Hag clearly has a difficult job on his hands here – is he really the man to turn this around? Let us know in the comments!

