Tottenham star out of action for three months after suffering knee injury in training

Tottenham have received a blow in the build-up to their clash with Luton Town at the weekend as one of their forward players has suffered a serious injury in training.

According to talkSPORT, winger Manor Solomon is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury this week. The 24-year-old could be out of action for up to three months, which is a blow to Ange Postecoglou considering his squad is not the deepest.

The Israeli international has played six times for Spurs this season, providing two assists against Burnley back at the start of September, and came off the bench during the North London club’s controversial clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Tottenham signed Solomon in the summer for free and gave the winger a five-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This came after his loan spell at Fulham last season, where he scored five goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers.

The transfer was a smart one from Spurs as it gave them some squad depth at a very low cost but that depth has now thinned with the Israel star’s injury.