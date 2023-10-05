Major Tottenham star could play against Luton despite not being 100 percent fit

Ange Postecoglou takes his Tottenham Hotspur side to Kenilworth Road on Saturday lunchtime, as his high flyers get set to take on struggling Luton Town with a place at the top of the Premier League table at stake.

With table-topping Man City not playing third-placed Arsenal until the final match of the weekend, Spurs could sit proudly atop the English top-flight for at least 24 hours – and maybe more if the Gunners and the Cityzens play out a draw.

You wouldn’t bet against the latter because luck certainly appears to be on Postecoglou’s side at present.

Injury time wins against Sheffield United and Liverpool have helped propel the Lilywhites into second place in the table, and along with Arsenal they remain the only teams in the division to be unbeaten after seven games.

They’ve relied on the creativity of James Maddison and the goalscoring prowess of Son Heung-min to help them achieve such a solid start, and as football.london report, Son has not been at 100 percent recently.

With Manor Solomon adding to Spurs’ recent injury woes, there’s a need to keep Son as close to match fitness as possible, whilst studiously managing the amount of time he spends on the pitch in order that he can get back to full fitness quickly.

Therefore, he’s likely to play some part in Saturday’s game but it’s unlikely to be a full 90 minutes.