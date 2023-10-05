Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another major injury blow.

According to leading journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Manor Solomon is the latest name set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after the Israeli forward recently suffered a meniscus injury in training.

?? Manor Solomon will miss two/three months with meniscus injury suffered in training, club sources confirm. One more blow for Postecoglou after Perisi? ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/wF6oQ7MAT2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2023

The unfortunate injury, which damages the knee’s cartilage, is one that often occurs when a player twists their joint the wrong way (NHS England).

Adding yet another bad injury to his growing list of casualties, manager Ange Postecoglou, who recently discovered Ivan Perisic will miss the season after injuring his ACL, will need to find a way to provide cover for the former Fulham loanee.

Although it remains unknown exactly how long Solomon, 24, will be out for, it goes without saying that he is going to miss a large chunk of the season.

Not expected to return until at least Christmas, the 24-year-old will miss several important Premier League clashes including November’s London derby against Chelsea and December’s potential top-of-the-table tie against Manchester City