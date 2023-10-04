Video: Celtic Park erupts as home side take lead in Champions League clash

Celtic FC
Posted by

Celtic have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with Lazio thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Scottish champions would be considered the weakest team in their group but have made a promising start against Italian side Lazio.

The goal came after just 12 minutes as Kyogo was played through on goal and finished off the move with not the best of finishes.

The goalkeeper should have done better but that does not matter to the home side as an explosion of noise occurred as the Scottish giants went 1-0 ahead.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool linked with player that could “grow into” Salah role
More upheaval behind the scenes at Chelsea as Todd Boehly moves the goalposts again
Video: PSG fans provide incredible scenes in Newcastle as Ultras arrive at St James’ Park
More Stories Kyogo Furuhashi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.