Video: Celtic Park erupts as home side take lead in Champions League clash

Celtic have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with Lazio thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Scottish champions would be considered the weakest team in their group but have made a promising start against Italian side Lazio.

The goal came after just 12 minutes as Kyogo was played through on goal and finished off the move with not the best of finishes.

The goalkeeper should have done better but that does not matter to the home side as an explosion of noise occurred as the Scottish giants went 1-0 ahead.

Kyogo Furuhashi blows the roof off Paradise ? Celtic take the lead against Lazio!#UCL pic.twitter.com/RHeJRRKW2T — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023