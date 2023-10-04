Video: Foden finally breaks the deadlock for Man City at Leipzig

If anyone associated with Man City thought that their match against Leipzig might be a repeat of the 7-0 result from last season, they soon realised Wednesday night’s game was going to be much more of a battle and, to that end, it was something of a relief when Phil Foden put the visitors ahead.

Young Rico Lewis was the provider, and his cross was fired into the ground and over the Leipzig keeper’s outstretched hand by the England international.

The 25th-minute opener at least gave something for Pep Guardiola’s side to hold on to in a difficult game.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

