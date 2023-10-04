Video: Foden finally breaks the deadlock for Man City at Leipzig

If anyone associated with Man City thought that their match against Leipzig might be a repeat of the 7-0 result from last season, they soon realised Wednesday night’s game was going to be much more of a battle and, to that end, it was something of a relief when Phil Foden put the visitors ahead.

Young Rico Lewis was the provider, and his cross was fired into the ground and over the Leipzig keeper’s outstretched hand by the England international.

The 25th-minute opener at least gave something for Pep Guardiola’s side to hold on to in a difficult game.

Rico Lewis ?? Phil Foden ?? Manchester City's homegrown stars combine to give them a 1-0 lead at RB Leipzig ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/TGgj5hHDqw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

Rico Lewis serves it up. Phil Foden finishes it. ?? Man City's homegrowns come through in the #UCL. ? pic.twitter.com/FlgLbQJe7r — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo