Video: Julian Alvarez stunner gives Man City the lead again at Leipzig

With six minutes left of their Champions League tie against Leipzig, Man City’s Julian Alvarez came up with a stunning finish to win any game.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the area from Jeremy Doku, the Argentinian World Cup winner needed just one touch to set himself before curling the ball into the opposite top corner with hardly any back lift whatsoever.

It was a spectacular finish and took the wind out of a determined Leipzig’s sails.

"How did he do that!? Check that out again!" ? An absolutely ????????? finish from Julian Alvarez gives Manchester City a late lead in Leipzig ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/CWjsubIWoj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

JULIAN ALVAREZ DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST. ? QUE GOLAZO. ??? pic.twitter.com/tlsM4DK1f4 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo