Video: Julian Alvarez stunner gives Man City the lead again at Leipzig

Manchester City
With six minutes left of their Champions League tie against Leipzig, Man City’s Julian Alvarez came up with a stunning finish to win any game.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the area from Jeremy Doku, the Argentinian World Cup winner needed just one touch to set himself before curling the ball into the opposite top corner with hardly any back lift whatsoever.

It was a spectacular finish and took the wind out of a determined Leipzig’s sails.

