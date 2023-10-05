Crystal Palace considering move for Portugal forward following Eberechi Eze injury

Eberechi Eze is facing a period on the sidelines after the playmaker suffered an injury during the Eagles 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

The young England international is set to be out for around six weeks and will join Michael Olise on the Palace treatment table. Consequently, Roy Hodgson is facing a bit of a selection headache.

However, according to a recent report from 90min, the London-based side could look to bring in a new player in January to help ease the pressure on the side following a string of injuries.

According to these latest reports, Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman are considering a move for Al-Ittihad winger Jota, who has endured a torrid spell in the Middle East since he joined from Celtic for around £25 million earlier in the summer.

It has been noted that Palace aren’t the only side interested in the Portuguese attacker though.

Spurs, Brentford, Everton, Fulham and West Ham United are also credited with rating the winger but given the Eagles’ need for mid-season attacking additions, Hodgson may push to get this one across the line ahead of his rivals.