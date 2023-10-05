Richard Keys slams Erik ten Hag and claims Man United manager has already lost the dressing room

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, will surely be feeling the pressure after an awful start to the Red Devils 2023/24 campaign, and the last thing the Dutchman will need is broadcaster, Richard Keys, trying to make himself relevant by piling on.

It’s difficult to believe that anyone still pays any attention to a word that Keys has to say, but beIN Sports in the Emirates still give him and Andy Gray a platform every weekend.

He also has his X (formerly Twitter) account to spout his nonsense, and that’s exactly the forum that Keys has taken to in order to slam ten Hag and some of Man United’s underperforming players.

It’s clear ETH has lost his players with his tin-pot tough guy act & by always blaming them. That’s repairable. Casemiro Eriksen Varane & Amrabat not being able to run isn’t & keeper is a liability. Fernandes won’t run – that’s a big problem. He’s not a captain. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) October 4, 2023

Despite having a relatively successful 2022/23, Keys has somehow deduced that the manager has already lost the dressing room and has had the temerity to call him a ‘tin pot tough guy.’

He’s saved most of his ire for Bruno Fernandes, suggesting that the Portuguese isn’t a captain, which of course, for ten Hag, he is.

It is clear that Man United do have their problems and the start to the current campaign would’ve been the polar opposite to what would’ve been expected and demanded.

However, ten Hag deserves the time to turn it around instead of unbelievable stupid takes and knee-jerk reactions from the likes of Richard Keys.