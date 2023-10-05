Video: Brighton go 2-0 down at Marseille in the space of 90 seconds

After a solid start to their 2023/24 season, Brighton and Hove Albion have come apart in the last couple of games.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were humbled by Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend, and two goals in two minutes for Marseille in their Europa League tie has put the Seagulls on the back foot again.

The visitors had more than held their own against the Ligue Un giants for the first 18 minutes, but lapses of concentration saw them two behind before 20 minutes was on the clock.

It’s a long way back for them from this point.

