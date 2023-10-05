Video: Brighton go 2-0 down at Marseille in the space of 90 seconds

After a solid start to their 2023/24 season, Brighton and Hove Albion have come apart in the last couple of games.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were humbled by Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend, and two goals in two minutes for Marseille in their Europa League tie has put the Seagulls on the back foot again.

The visitors had more than held their own against the Ligue Un giants for the first 18 minutes, but lapses of concentration saw them two behind before 20 minutes was on the clock.

It’s a long way back for them from this point.

? GOAL | Marseille 1-0 Brighton | Mbemba Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/m1EQYU9dn1 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 5, 2023

It's not the greatest of starts for Brighton ? The Seagulls are 2-0 down in a matter of 90 seconds!#UEL pic.twitter.com/6t8S3HPKHq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

GOAL!!! The Brighton European dream is turning into a nightmare. Seconds after the first goal, Lewis Dunk makes a HOWLER and is punished by former Aston Villa man Jordan Veretout!#beINUEL #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/zlm4qWfJ8w — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports, Viaplay and beIN Sports