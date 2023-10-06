Mikel Arteta revealed in his Friday press conference that Bukayo Saka is in contention to start against Manchester City despite picking up an injury midweek.

Arsenal face Manchester City at the Emirates this weekend in a game which many are already tipping as a potential title decider.

The Gunners have not beaten the Cityzens in the league in over eight years, losing every one of their previous 12 encounters.

If Arteta wants his club to finally achieve Premier League glory then he will at some stage have to beat current holders, Manchester City.

But he will have to do it without a number of key players with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli unlikely to feature after returning from injury and Thomas Partey just back from the physio room.

Saka was also a doubt for Sunday’s clash after limping off during Arsenal’s Champions League loss on Tuesday but according to Arteta, he is now “in contention” to play.

“He is in contention,” he said via Sky Sports.

“Let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday.

“Obviously, he had to leave the pitch and that’s never good news, but let’s see how he recovers.”

The English winger is a crucial component for Arsenal and arguably their most important player so far this season.

Losing him could be detrimental in their quest to finally break their Manchester City losing streak.