Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović.

A report from Calciomercato.it claims that Chelsea are expected to submit an offer of around €80 million (£70m) to sign the 23-year-old striker.

Vlahovic has made an impressive start to the current campaign, scoring four goals and picking up an assist in six appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea could certainly use a reliable goalscorer and the Serbian would be a superb long-term acquisition. The Blues decided to sign Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window, but they need more quality and depth in that area and Jackson will need more support.

Vlahovic was linked with the move away from the Italian club during the summer transfer window as well, but the Blues failed to secure his signature back then. It will be interesting to see if they decide to return with a concrete proposal in January.

The report from Calciomercato.it claims that Juventus could be open to sanctioning his departure for the right price and €80 million is certainly a lucrative offer if it is presented.

Vlahović has not been able to hit top form since his move from Fiorentina and a fresh start could be ideal for him as well. The opportunity to move the Stamford Bridge could be an exciting option for him and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement first.