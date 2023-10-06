Jurgen Klopp says key star has “good chance” of returning after international break

Liverpool have a few selection issues ahead of this weekend’s clash with Brighton due to injuries and suspensions but one star will return after the international break says Jurgen Klopp. 

Cody Gakpo hurt his knee in last weekend’s controversial defeat to Tottenham after scoring the Reds’ only goal of the match and will miss Sunday’s trip to Brighton as a result. However, a scan has alleviated fears that he could be facing a significant spell on the sidelines and Klopp is hopeful that the forward will be fit enough to play after the international break.

“Cody has a good chance that he will be back (straight after the break),” said the Liverpool manager via The Athletic.

“Already out of the brace, walks normally around here. So from all the very bad possibilities injury-wise, we nearly got the best, but he is still injured.”

Cody Gakpo got injured against Tottenham 
Gakpo has been a key player for the Reds ever since joining this year and has started his campaign off with three goals across eight matches.

The Dutch star is fighting for his place with Darwin Nunez to lead Liverpool’s front line and it will be the Uruguay star that gets the chance to shine this weekend at Brighton, but it is great news for Klopp that Gakpo will return soon.

