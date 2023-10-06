Liverpool and Newcastle set to battle it out for 26-year-old winger

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen is reportedly on the radar of Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United.

A report from Talksport claims that the 26-year-old has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who could move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

The Egyptian international will be entering the final year of his contract next summer and Liverpool could look to cash in on him instead of losing him on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer of the West Ham winger as well.

Bowen has been in fine form for West Ham this season, scoring five goals and picking up one assist in seven Premier League matches. He helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year as well.

Bowen has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the top flight and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for both clubs.

Liverpool will have to bring a quality alternative alternative to Salah and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable deal with West Ham for the 26-year-old. Newcastle have the finances to sign the player as well and the opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle will be tempting for the former Hull City star.

He will look to take the next step in his career and the opportunity to join clubs capable of winning major trophies can be hard to turn down.