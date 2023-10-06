Man United and Tottenham set to battle PSG for Italian football mastermind

In order to get ahead in the game of football today, it isn’t just about the players on the pitch but also getting in the right staff behind the scenes, and that’s perhaps never better evidenced than this season at Man United.

There appears to be a clear disconnect between the front and back of house which is affecting how the players are performing, and that could be as much to do with recruitment as anything else.

By way of example, look at how West Ham have been transformed since Tim Steidten was brought in to oversee the club’s transfer business.

According to The Independent, Atletico Madrid’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is of interest to the Red Devils, but they are likely to face competition for his services from both Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

Having worked for the Rojiblancos since May 2013, firstly as a Technical Director and then as Sporting Director from 2017 onwards (transfermarkt), the 51-year-old Italian might well feel that it’s time for a new experience.

All three of United, Spurs and PSG offer interesting perspectives for him, and it remains to be seen if any of them appeal enough for him to end his association with Atleti.

The manner of PSG’s recruitment and way of working has long been unsustainable, whilst the Red Devils remain in the midst of a potential takeover. With Tottenham on the up at present, they could arguably become the most attractive proposition.