Newcastle alerted to potential availability of £32m West Ham starter

Though Newcastle are continuing to improve as a group they’ve still not won any silverware, and that will be the barometer by which Eddie Howe and his squad will ultimately be judged.

The epic Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain was a marker for where the Magpies are as club and, if Howe and his backroom staff can continue to harness the positivity around St. James’ Park and keep performances at the same level, there’s every reason to expect that a first major trophy since the 1950s won’t be too far away in coming.

For that to happen of course, and for success to be consistent rather than just a flash in the pan, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) need to keep snapping up Europe’s best talents.

Whilst he may not yet be considered as ‘elite,’ there’s little doubt that West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is one of the hottest striking properties around, and talkSPORT have noted a scenario that could be of benefit to the Magpies and other potential suitors, Liverpool.

Bowen, currently valued at €38m/£32m by transfermarkt, is seemingly taking his time over negotiations for a new contract. Could that suggest that what the Hammers are offering isn’t quite to the striker’s liking?

He’s already started this season as he ended the last, and the Hammers board are unlikely to be forgiven by the supporters if they don’t lock Bowen down for what’s expected to be the peak years of his career.