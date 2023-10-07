Chelsea monitoring World-class striker as 24-year-old yet to make new contract decision

Chelsea will enter the January transfer market in search of a number nine and the London club have their eyes on one of the best in Europe.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson this summer from Villarreal but that 22-year-old is yet to hit it off at Stamford Bridge – although the youngster has shown lots of promise.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a top number nine who can get at least 15 goals or more a season and the Argentine coach has his eye on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

According to 90min, Chelsea are waiting to see if Osimhen signs a new contract with Napoli, with the 24-year-old and his representative yet to make a decision on whether to stay at the Italian club.

The Nigerian striker has a contract with the Serie A champions until 2025, therefore, a transfer is possible next summer with just one year left on his current deal.

Osimhen has developed into one of the best strikers in Europe and was the key man in Napoli winning the league last season. The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and assisted a further five across 32 league matches and that campaign has brought plenty of attention his way ever since.