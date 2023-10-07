Jarrod Bowen reaches contract extension agreement with West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has reportedly agreed to a new contract with West Ham United.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Hammers’ winger has penned a ‘new long-term deal’ after weeks of negotiations.

Undoubtedly one of David Moyes’ most important and influential attackers, news that Bowen, 26, has agreed to be part of the club’s future will be hugely positive news to the club’s staff and fans.

Heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool for more than a year, once the London-based club officially announce their number 20’s new deal, speculation he could move to Anfield will certainly end – another boost for Moyes, who has repeatedly fought off questions over the 26-year-old’s future.

During his three-and-a-half-years at the London Stadium, Bowen, who has four senior international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 78 goals in 166 games in all competitions.

