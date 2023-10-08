Jadon Sancho wanted by European giants in January

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career looks to be over, but according to recent reports, the out-of-favour winger could be offered a January lifeline from one European club.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Italian giants Juventus are weighing up a mid-season move for the United attacker.

Sancho, 23, has not featured since his public falling out with manager Erik Ten Hag following the Dutchman’s decision to leave him out of his squad to face Arsenal last month.

And refusing to apologise to the manager, his staff and the fans, Sancho now faces an incredibly uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The biggest hurdle United have to overcome if they’re serious about offloading the 23-year-old is his £350,000-per week wages.

It is unrealistic to expect any club to pay the winger’s full salary, and Juventus know this, which is why the Serie A side are thought to be interested in an initial loan, which would include United paying 50 per cent of the player’s wage.

There could be an option for Juventus to sign Sancho on a permanent deal next summer though. The Sun’s report hints at a possible £60 million transfer fee option being included in the Old Lady’s proposal.

That, to United, will be like music to their ears. Of course though, with the January window still three months ago, a lot could change but the Sancho-saga certainly remains one to watch.