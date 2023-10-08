Manchester United won a Premier League game despite being behind in stoppage time for the first time ever, despite the popular ‘Fergie Time’ cliché.

The Red Devils scored many memorable late goals in stoppage time during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, gaining something of a reputation for their late goals at big moments, though they’d never actually turned a game around with two stoppage time strikes until Scott McTominay’s dramatic double against Brentford yesterday.

Of course, we saw Man Utd score two of their most famous stoppage time goals as they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the 1999 Champions League final, clinching the treble, but this was the first time they pulled off something similar despite trailing after the 90-minute mark in a Premier League clash, according to Opta in the post on X below…

90 – For the first time in their Premier League history, Manchester United have trailed going into the 90th minute of a match but then gone on to win. Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/4fdKepBS4b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2023

It’s not been a great start to the season for MUFC, who have already lost six games in all competitions, so they badly needed something to cheer about yesterday as they looked to be heading for yet another defeat.

McTominay’s cameo off the bench was legendary stuff for the club, who will be desperately hoping this dramatic end to the game can be something of a springboard for them for the rest of the season.