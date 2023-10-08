Exclusive: Two more Newcastle players in line for new deals after Bruno Guimaraes, says transfer expert

Newcastle United look set to work on new contracts for two more players in the near future, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Magpies have just tied down Bruno Guimaraes to a new deal, and it seems Romano expects that more names could follow, though Bruno has been the club’s main focus up to now.

Next in line for new deals could be Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, according to Romano in today’s column, though that will become clearer soon, and it could be that three players could put pen to paper to commit their futures at St James’ Park.

“There will be discussions over new contracts for Sean Longstaff and Joelinton in the next weeks and months. Newcastle were 100% focused on Bruno now and they got it done, then they will discuss with two or three more players soon. Step by step,” Romano said.

Newcastle are having another fine season, having just thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League, so it makes sense that the club’s big-name players are happy to show faith in where this project is going.

NUFC look like having a bright future and it will be intriguing to see what else they can do in the transfer market in the months and years ahead.