Report reveals how Liverpool staff feel about 22-year-old summer signing

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has managed to hit the ground running in the Premier League and he has already established himself as a key player for the club.

Szoboszlai has impressed with his technical ability, workrate, determination and versatility. The Hungarian international has shown that he is capable of playing in multiple roles and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder.

According to a report from DaveOCKop, the club staff are highly impressed with his performances so far and they believe that the 22-year-old is the best midfielder Liverpool have had since former captain and club legend, Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool have certainly missed an all-action midfielder like Gerrard since his departure and the arrival of Szoboszlai could not have been better timed. The Reds had a disappointing campaign last year and a poor midfield was their undoing.

Jurgen Klopp needed to strengthen his engine room during the summer transfer window, and he has done so with the additions of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

All four players have impressed since their arrivals, but Szoboszlai is certainly a cut above. The 22-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s best performers this season and he will be hoping to build on his impressive start to life in the Premier League and help the Reds win a trophy this season and return to the Champions League.