Video: Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch has name added to miss of the season list

Liverpool currently lead Brighton 2-1 at the Amex in their Premier League clash but the scoreline should be 3-1 after Ryan Gravenberch missed a very easy chance to score.

Simon Adingra gave the home side the lead but against the run of play, Mohamed Salah produced a brace so the Reds went into the break 2-1 ahead.

Early in the second half that should have been 3-1 but Gravenberch could not convert an easy chance created by Szoboszlai, and the Dutch star’s name has now been added to the miss of the season list.