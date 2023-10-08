Video: Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch has name added to miss of the season list

Liverpool currently lead Brighton 2-1 at the Amex in their Premier League clash but the scoreline should be 3-1 after Ryan Gravenberch missed a very easy chance to score.
Simon Adingra gave the home side the lead but against the run of play, Mohamed Salah produced a brace so the Reds went into the break 2-1 ahead.
Early in the second half that should have been 3-1 but Gravenberch could not convert an easy chance created by Szoboszlai, and the Dutch star’s name has now been added to the miss of the season list.
Big chance missed by R. Gravenberch
?1-2?
— CODY 18 (@sixLFC) October 8, 2023