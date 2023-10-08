Exclusive: “The club are very surprised” – Fabrizio Romano reveals West Ham response to recent development

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed that West Ham United are very surprised that James Ward-Prowse has been overlooked in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

The transfer news expert, writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, has discussed the latest on Ward-Prowse and the mood inside West Ham after his strong start to the season.

The 28-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton over the summer and looks an inspired signing, but it’s fair to say he still doesn’t seem any closer to establishing himself in the England squad.

This seems very unlucky for the player, and it seems West Ham can’t understand why Southgate hasn’t selected him after his recent form.

“Staying with West Ham, sources at the club are very surprised that James Ward-Prowse has been overlooked by England,” Romano said.

“The expectation at the club was to see JWP appearing in that list as he’s doing great, so West Ham were surprised and also some teammates are sad for James as it was a big opportunity for him. But it’s life, he’ll keep pushing for sure.”

It will be interesting to see what more Ward-Prowse can do in the weeks and months ahead, but if he maintains this level of form he surely has to be a serious contender to at least have some level of involvement at international level, while some would argue he’s more than good enough to start for his country.