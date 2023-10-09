Chelsea are keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Dutchman and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

The player is currently on loan at German club RB Leipzig and he was outstanding for PSV Eindhoven last season.

The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. Simons scored 22 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up 12 assists along the way as well.

The report claims that PSG might be willing to sell the player for a lucrative offer and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to submit a substantial bid for him at the end of the season.

Simons will look to continue his development with regular football at Leipzig this season and he will return to his parent club next summer. A move to Chelsea could be an exciting option for him. The Blues will be able to offer him a game time and he could be a key player for them. Working under a top-class coach like Mauricio Pochettino could accelerate his development as well.

He is unlikely to get regular game time at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of players like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembele. Leaving the French club next summer could be ideal for his development.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old as well. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have been quite underwhelming and the Red Devils could certainly use a goalscoring winger. Simons would be a quality acquisition for them and Erik ten Hag could mould him into a top-class attacker.