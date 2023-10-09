Chelsea tell Roma asking price for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have reportedly informed Roma how much it will cost to secure the permanent signing of Romelu Lukaku next summer.

The Belgium striker has been on fire since joining Jose Mourinho’s side on loan, scoring seven goals in his opening eight games in the Serie A.

Although some Chelsea fans will be wondering if it was an opportunity missed as they struggle with their own striker issues, they will be rubbing their hands together as his potential asking price goes up.

The 30-year-old still has three years left on his Chelsea contract and according to Fabrizio Romano, will cost Roma around £37m if they choose to make the signing permanent next summer.

The likelihood of Lukaku continuing his career at Chelsea is very slim after failing to impress since he was re-signed from Inter Milan for £97.5m in 2021.

Despite his great goalscoring form, Roma currently sits 10th in the Serie A with rumours of a Mourinho sacking becoming louder and louder every week.

