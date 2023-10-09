John McGinn condemns ‘ridiculous’ new stoppage time rules after Wolves draw

Aston Villa FC
John McGinn is not a huge fan of the new stoppage time rules as he labels them as ‘ridiculous’ after Aston Villa’s draw against Wolves.

The Vill captain was not happy when his side had to endure a total of 18 minutes of added time during the 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The new rules were introduced at the start of the season to combat time-wasting but have been heavily criticised by both players and fans.

McGinn labelled the rule as ‘ridiculous’ when questioned on it.

Pau Torres scores for Aston Villa
“It’s a bit ridiculous to be honest. Supporters want to come and see 90 minutes of fast ferocious football but, with 16 minutes added (like Sunday), I think it is impossible.” he said via the Express and Star.

“I understand why they are trying to do it. I think even (on Sunday) there was some play-acting, the ball still gets kicked away.

“I do think players are getting better, we are. I think 16 minutes is a bit extravagant. The 30 seconds at the side is also something we need to address. I suppose it is the rules and we just need to get on with it.”

Wolves had a man sent off during the added time on Sunday, Mario Lemina was shown a red card on the 94th minute as the game tethered out to a draw.

