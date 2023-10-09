Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on transfer situation of two Man United players

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho ahead of January.

Speaking to the Debrief podcast, Romano explained that McTominay has long been a player who could be on the way out of Man Utd, but only for the right price.

The Red Devils seemingly had the chance to let the Scotland international leave during the summer, but rejected one offer from West Ham which they deemed not good enough.

Could the situation change now after McTominay’s late heroics against Brentford at the weekend? Romano expects it’s going to be more or less the same come January.

When asked about McTominay on today’s episode of the Debrief, Romano said: “When Manchester United spoke to Erik ten Hag about players who need to leave in the summer … Scott McTominay was on a list of players who could if they receive an important proposal.

“West Ham’s offer was not enough for them to sell McTominay … United are very happy with him, McTominay is super professional, super serious, never complaining, even though he wants to play. So unless an important proposal arrives, they are happy to keep him until the end of the season.”

Romano also discussed the situation regarding Sancho, who has still not apologised to MUFC manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite Romano being unaware of concrete interest from Italian clubs, which has been doing the rounds in some media outlets, he admits there remains a chance that the England international could leave in January, perhaps for a return to the Bundesliga.

“I was checking about Juventus and Roma, but at the moment they are not looking for a player in Jadon Sancho’s position, they are happy with the players they have, so there is nothing concrete,” Romano said.

“We have to keep an eye on German clubs because Sancho did very well in the Bundesliga, but nothing has been decided by Borussia Dortmund – it will be important to see what competitions they are in in the second half of the season.

“For United, they are still waiting to see if Sancho will apologise or not. It’s not going to be that easy, but if he doesn’t apologise then the January window will be the only solution.”