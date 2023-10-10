Arsenal keen on 19-year-old Bundesliga attacker, Mikel Arteta a big fan

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

A report from German publication BILD claims that Arsenal are keen on signing the 19-year-old winger and manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the player.

The 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe and clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on him as well.

Bynoe-Gittens has recently signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund and the German club are under no pressure to cash in on him. It is fair to assume that Arsenal will have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to tempt them into selling the player.

The 19-year-old has a contract at the club until the summer of 2028 and he is likely to cost a premium.

Bynoe-Gittens needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. If Arsenal are keen on signing him in the coming months, they might have to provide him with gametime assurances. The 19-year-old will not want to sit on the bench at a big club.

Arsenal could definitely use more options in the wide areas so that they can rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Bynoe-Gittens could be a solid, long-term investment for them.

Similarly, Newcastle need more cutting edge in the final third and the 19-year-old will add pace and flair to their attack.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they are well-stocked in the wide areas and the former Manchester City Academy player will be better off joining Arsenal or Newcastle.