Exclusive: “He has huge potential” – Fabrizio Romano discusses rumoured Arsenal transfer target

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been linked with Arsenal recently, but transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano is not aware of anything concrete in that regard.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Bynoe-Gittens only days ago signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract, so a move was unlikely to be on the cards any time soon.

The 19-year-old surely has a big future in the game, so links with the likes of Arsenal isn’t anything to be too surprised about, but it might be some time before this develops into anything more advanced.

“I’m aware of some reports about Arsenal being interested in Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. This talented 19-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game, so it’s perhaps inevitable that we’ll see some speculation about him coming back to the Premier League at some point,” Romano said.

“Still, I can say that for now I have no update at all on Arsenal or any other clubs, honestly. He signed a new deal just ten days ago at Dortmund because he wanted to stay and Dortmund see him as important player for long-term project, so there’s nothing at all for January, for sure.

“I think he has huge potential but needs time, he needs to play regularly.”

Arsenal fans will likely be among the many supporters from the Premier League who keep a close eye on how this promising English talent gets on in Germany, as it might be that we’ll one day see him head back to these shores.

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham are two other big names who left England at a young age to develop at Dortmund, though the latter is yet to play in the Premier League, having moved to Real Madrid this summer.