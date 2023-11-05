Chelsea keen on €40 million-rated Bundesliga attacker

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

According to a report by Fichajes, Chelsea are interested in the services of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The 19-year-old attacking sensation has made quite a name for himself with impressive performances of late and he is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Bynoe-Gittens is considered to be a great prospect for the future and the Blues are looking to add him to their ranks before the start of the 2024-25 season. The 19-year-old was a part of the Manchester City youth ranks before he joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

He started off with the German club under-19 setup and in two years’ time he made it to their first team. So far, the teenage sensation has featured in a total of 30 matches for the German club’s first team and he has contributed towards five goals.

In the ongoing season, he has been involved in six games and has been on the pitch for just over 200 minutes. He might not be getting enough first-team action at this stage but the 19-year-old is considered to be a serious talent for the years to come. As a result, there is a lot of interest in him.

Chelsea have been focused on signing young players with huge potential since their takeover. The Blues are looking to build a team for the future and Bynoe-Gittens could be a great fit for them. As a result, they are keen on signing him ahead of next season.

But, it won’t be easy to acquire the services of the young winger. Dortmund have no intentions of parting ways with the teenager in the near future. And, the report suggests a transfer at this stage could cost €40 million. A fee that seems to be a touch on the higher side. On top of that, the Blues will face competition from Newcastle United as well as Arsenal in the race for the services of the England youth international.