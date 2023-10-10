Arsenal are reportedly optimistic that they can get star player Bukayo Saka back fit again for their next game against Chelsea.

The club season has paused for the international break, meaning there’s a bit more time for the Gunners to work on Saka’s fitness and ease him back into contention for trip to Stamford Bridge on the 21st of October.

According to the Evening Standard, there is currently some optimism that Arsenal will be able to welcome Saka back for that big game, with the England international due to be back training at London Colney on Monday.

Arsenal were dealt the blow of losing Saka in their recent Champions League defeat at Lens, though they still won without him against Manchester City at the weekend.

Still, Mikel Arteta won’t want to be without the 22-year-old for long, especially games away to the likes of Chelsea, Sevilla and Newcastle United coming up in the next month or so.

Arsenal have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson as other options to fill in out wide, but none of them can really bring what Saka does to this team.