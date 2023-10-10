Exclusive: Talks ongoing over future of Chelsea transfer target who Fabrizio Romano rates as one of top 7 in the world

Talks remain ongoing to determine the future of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after his recent public row with the club.

The Nigeria international has been a star player for the reigning Serie A champions, and one imagines they’d want to do everything in their power to keep him for as long as possible.

However, that looks uncertain now after Napoli mocked Osimhen on social media last month, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the player’s situation in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

As previously reported, CaughtOffside understands Chelsea are looking in a strong position to win the race for Osimhen’s signature, with the Blues surely in need of a top centre-forward to come in as an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja after a slow start to the season.

Romano has provided an update on the latest on Osimhen’s situation at Napoli, whilst also expressing the opinion that the 24-year-old is one of the top seven players in the world in his position.

“There are still discussions ongoing between Osimhen’s camp and Napoli, no decision made yet. It will continue in the next weeks to understand what’s going to happen,” Romano said.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with Osimhen from here as I’d say he is in the top seven strikers around the world. He perhaps still needs more top level European football experience and he was unlucky as injured in the first leg of semi-final vs AC Milan last year, but I think he clearly has it in him to play at the very highest level.”