Fabrizio Romano has spoken to The Debrief Podcast about Evan Ferguson’s situation at Brighton amid transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in recent times.

The highly-rated young Republic of Ireland international has established himself as an elite talent during his time at Brighton, and it’s not surprising that he now looks like he could be the next Seagulls star to be raided by a bigger club.

Ferguson has been linked with Arsenal in a report by Football Transfers, who state that his value would likely be around £100million, while CaughtOffside have also been informed that he’s one of the names on the list at Chelsea.

Discussing Ferguson’s situation yesterday, Romano made it clear that it won’t be easy for clubs to sign the teenager next summer, as Brighton hope to keep him for at least one more year.

Romano said: “Evan Ferguson continues to attract interest, but I don’t have confirmation on a release clause in his new deal. I think Brighton are also relaxed on this situation – even though they know many top clubs are keeping an eye on Ferguson, at the same time they also want to give him time, there is no rush, so I’m not sure he will move next summer.”

He added: “I understand the plan is to keep him for at least one more season, so it won’t be easy for top clubs to sign him.”

Ferguson looks like an ideal potential signing for Arsenal, who need more of an out-and-out goal-scorer than Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah, while Chelsea surely need to think about an upgrade on unconvincing young duo Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.