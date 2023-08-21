Arsenal are reportedly already planning a huge move for £100million-rated Brighton striker Evan Ferguson next summer.

The talented young Republic of Ireland international has shown himself to be a huge talent in the Premier League in recent times, and it is surely only a matter of time before he lands himself a big move.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are looking at Ferguson as their big target for next year, while there has also been interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Arsenal have spent big this summer on the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, but some fans may well feel it would soon be worth investing in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus.

Ferguson seems like he could be one of the next great strikers in the Premier League, with the 18-year-old already managing seven goals in 22 top flight matches.

We’ve seen how well Brighton develop their young players, so this hugely promising teenager will surely be one to watch in the months ahead and Arsenal would do well to ensure they’re at the front of the queue for his signature next summer.

Man Utd will likely also need a top striker signing unless Rasmus Hojlund really hits the ground running, so this could end up being an intriguing transfer battle.