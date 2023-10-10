Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United could be the clubs in the mix for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The talented 22-year-old has caught the eye in recent times and is surely not too far away from earning himself a big move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting today that Man Utd have added him to their list of defensive targets.

Romano also says the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle have been monitoring Inacio for some time, so it seems fair to assume that the Portugal international will have his pick of Europe’s elite if he does move some time soon.

United are also eyeing up Antonio Silva and Edmond Tapsoba, according to Romano, with the Red Devils clearly in need of upgrades on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Raphael Varane isn’t getting any younger.

Liverpool might also do well to look to strengthen at the back, as they’ll soon need long-term replacements for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while Newcastle will surely continue to compete for signings of this calibre as they try to challenge the established big six in the Premier League.

“I can confirm that Goncalo Inacio is another name on their list of centre-back targets, along with other names I recently told you, such as Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva,” Romano said in his column for the Daily Briefing.

“United are now sending their scouts to Portugal to watch, not just Silva, but also Inacio. Then in the next months they will decide with Ten Hag which player is right for them, and how much they want to spend.

“Inacio has also been on the list at Liverpool and Newcastle in recent years, while Sporting also extended his contract during the summer. He’s a very talented player, so let’s see how his situation evolves in the months ahead.”