Liverpool need to sign a quality defensive midfielder and they are prioritising a move for the Brazilian midfielder Andre during the January transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are keen on signing the 22-year-old midway through the season and they could submit an offer for him in the winter.

Liverpool were keen on signing him during the summer transfer window as well and they have not given up on the player yet. They are ready to make another push for him midway through the season and it remains to be seen whether Fluminense are prepared to cash in on him.

Apparently, the Brazilian club wanted to hold onto the midfielder until the January transfer window because he is a key player for them and they are hoping to win the Copa Libertadores title. They have made it to the final of the competition and they will take on Boca Juniors in November. It remains to be seen whether Andre can guide them to Copa Libertadores glory before leaving the club in January.

The Reds did well to bring in world-class central midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the summer window and signing a quality defensive midfielder would complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

Andre will help protect the central defenders and break up the opposition attacks. He will allow players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to operate with more creative freedom as well.

The 22-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his world-class potential.