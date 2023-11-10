Manchester United set to rival Liverpool for top midfield target

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for Andre despite the Brazilian reportedly reaching an agreement with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side invested heavily into a midfield rebuild during the summer but although they purchased four players they are still in need of a defensive midfielder.

Fluminense midfielder Andre has been linked with a move to Anfield in January but according to Football Transfers, is now being considered a potential option to replace Casemiro at Manchester United.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Erik ten Hag’s side from Real Madrid last season but after an impressive start, has failed to replicate past performances.

Linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, the club reportedly sees Andre as his ideal replacement.

The 22-year-old midfielder put on an emphatic performance against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final last weekend.

With Klopp still trying to replace his own Brazilian in Fabinho, he will view that defensive midfield position as a top priority, especially after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.