Fulham make £35m bid for former Liverpool target claims transfer expert

Fulham have made an official £30m + £5m bid for Brazil midfielder according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

With Joao Paulinha heavily linked with a move away from Craven Cottage amongst interest from Bayern Munich, Marco Silva will be keen to line up a potential replacement.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the club have submitted an offer for Fluminense midfielder, Andre worth an initial £30m with a further £5m in add-ons.

Exclusive: Fulham have made a £30m+£5m offer to

Fluminense for midfielder Andre. Fulham CEO Alistair Mackintosh already agreed terms with Andre last year having travelled for the Copa Libertadores Final. pic.twitter.com/Kkek2AEDZS — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 18, 2024

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last year but after months of speculation, a deal never materialised.

Jurgen Klopp chose to instead invest in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboslai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to complete his midfield rebuild.

Andre was a key part of Fluminense’s squad that would lift the Copa Libertadores with Fulham chief, Alistair Mackintosh, reportedly in attendance to watch him play.

If a deal is struck, it will make the 22-year-old Fulham’s record signing overtaking Jean Michael Seri from 2018.