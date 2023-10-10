Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea facing complication in bid to seal attacker transfer

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea may reportedly struggle to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, as his club are keen not to lose more top players after seeing the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Josko Gvardiol leave in the summer.

Openda only recently joined Leipzig from Lens, so it remains to be seen if he’d be ready to move again just yet anyway, but it seems there has been some interest from the top clubs in the Premier League.

Links with Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea are mentioned in Football Insider, though their report stresses that Leipzig will almost certainly not entertain letting the Belgian forward leave this January.

Openda will surely be one to watch for the future, however, as he’s showing great potential in the Bundesliga, picking up where he left off after his eye-catching form in Ligue 1 last season.

Liverpool may well feel he’s a more reliable finisher than the inconsistent Darwin Nunez, while United and Chelsea have also had issues up front this season.

Marcus Rashford has gone badly off the boil at Old Trafford, while Nicolas Jackson has been rather thrown in at the deep end at Stamford Bridge, with a more proven player surely needed.