Manchester United have had a very poor start to the season and midfielder Christian Eriksen believes he knows why.

The Red Devils currently sit 10th in the Premier League table after losing half of their opening eight fixtures and are currently bottom of their Champions League group.

Erik ten Hag’s side lost their opening game 4-3 to Bayern Munich before slumping to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray last week.

After such a promising campaign last year alongside a £177m transfer investment, some United fans were hoping for a truly special season but it has been anything but.

Ten Hag’s side have been hit with a number of unfortunate injury blows and Eriksen believes this has been a detrimental factor to their season.

“I think you should ask the coach what he thinks,” he said while on international duty via the Manchester Evening News.

“We have been hit hard by injuries in defence. We have simply conceded too many goals.”

The Danish midfielder has only started three games in the Premier League this season and has stated that he wants to play more.

“I was sick last week, but I’m doing fine. I don’t have any flaws. The body feels good, and of course I want to play every game.” he said.

“But if you have seen the matches yourself, you may also see that (Ten Hag) plays with slightly different types than me.”