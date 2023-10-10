Manchester United could be prepared to pay big money for 31-goal attacker

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in European football right now and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for most clubs.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Manchester United are prepared to do crazy things from an economic point of view in order to sign the player. Osimhen scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and he helped Napoli win the league title.

Manchester United could certainly use a prolific goalscorer like him. They signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window from Atalanta but the 20-year-old Denmark international will need some time to develop before he can truly showcase his abilities in the Premier League.

On the other hand, the Napoli striker is a ready-made option who will make an instant impact and transform Manchester United in the final third.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months. Apparently, the Italian club are eyeing up the Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as a potential replacement.

Manchester United are not the only English club keen on signing the Nigerian international and they will face competition from the likes of Chelsea as well. Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real Madrid are monitoring his situation as well.

Osimhen will want to join a club capable of winning major trophies, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.