Manchester United are keen on signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

According to a report from the Sun, the midfielder is set to cost around £103 million because of a release clause in his contract. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Neves has replaced Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Benfica’s midfield after the Argentine international moved to Chelsea at the start of the year. The 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. Neves is already an important first-team player for Benfica and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United as well.

The Red Devils could definitely use quality central midfield reinforcements and Neves would be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay. Although the reported £103 million asking price is a substantial amount of money, the 19-year-old will be a long-term asset for the club and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

It is fair to assume that Manchester United will not want to spend that kind of money on the 19-year-old midway through the season, especially after seeing their transfer business limited during the summer transfer window because of financial fair play regulations.

They will probably look to sell their fringe players at the end of the campaign and invest the proceeds into a marquee signing.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive option for the 19-year-old midfielder and it would be a major step up in his career. Working under Erik ten Hag could help Neves fulfil his tremendous potential and competing in the Premier League would accelerate his development.